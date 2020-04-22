March 21, 1945—April 17, 2020
RACINE—Judith A. Strand (nee: Smythe) died the evening of April 17, 2020, after a short illness.
Judith was born in San Diego, CA on March 21, 1945, to Rilla and Arthur Smythe. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Strand who passed away in 2011. Judith is survived by her children Michael (Mary) Strand, Brian (Jessica) Strand, Stephanie (Philip) Strand, Aaron (Dawn) Strand, Matthew (Lisa) Strand, Peter ‘Tobie’ (Carolyn) Strand, Nathan (Elizabeth) Strand and Rebecca (Brian) Stork; seventeen grandchildren; and her sister, Jane Smythe.
In keeping with Judy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held in Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine or the charity of one’s choice.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
