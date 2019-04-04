Judith A. Savard

October 14, 1939 – March 31, 2019
RACINE – Judith Ann (nee: Nussbaum) Savard, age 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of family, on Sunday evening, March 31, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Michael D. Wolfe officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 12:30 – 2:00 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or to Siena Center have been suggested.
