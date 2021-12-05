June 9, 1939—November 7, 2021

RACINE—Judith A. Niesen, 82 of Racine, Wisconsin passed away at her home on November 7, 2021. She was born in Racine on June 9, 1939, the daughter of Leo Lee and Evelyn Marth (nee Jahn) LaPointe. Judith married Alan Keith Niesen, Sr., on September 30, 1961, in Racine.

Judith was a Pre-school teacher at the YMCA, and also a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Judith enjoyed playing tennis on the state league, going to the beach and floating in her inner tube. She really liked spending time in the kitchen cooking and experimenting with new recipes and entertaining her family and friends. One thing Judith enjoyed most was storytelling, especially when spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her dogs.

Judith will be deeply missed by her children: Alan K. (Gini) Niesen, Jr. and Yvonne (Brent) Green along with her brother Richard LaPointe, brother-in-law Henry Mate; and five grandchildren: Tara (Cody) Aston, Trent Niesen, Brennan Green, Devan (A.J.) Kaprelian and Gavan Green; and one great-grandson Warren; along with nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Faith.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Racine, WI. The family will receive guests at the church on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101