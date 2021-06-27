August 24, 1954—June 19, 2021

BURLINGTON — Judith A. Micke, 66, of Burlington, passed away at her home Saturday, June 19, 2021, after a courageous 10-year battle against cancer.

Born in Fond du Lac, WI, on August 24, 1954, to Richard and Mary (nee: Annis) Bird, Judy married Roy Micke on February 26, 1977, at Ozaukee Baptist Church in Cedarburg. They lived in Burlington for the past 30 years.

Judy was a wife, mother and nana whose greatest joy was her family. She also loved gardening, painting, her pets, and projects including home renovations.

Judy is survived by her husband Roy; children: Andy (Mandy) Micke and Melissa Micke; and grandchildren: Caleb, Geraldine and Roy. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Daniel and Thomas Bird. The family would like to thank the many family and friends who have provided love and support during this time.

Services for Judy will be held Saturday, July 10, at 3:00 p.m., following visitation for relatives and friends from 1:00-3:00PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington.

Forever in Our Hearts

