January 11, 1949—February 6, 2019
Heaven gained another beautiful angel.....Judith Ann (nee: Mikulecky) Meltzer, passed away unexpectedly on February 6th, 2019.
She was born on January 11th, 1949, to the late Francis and Ruth (nee: Brunson) Mikulecky in Racine, WI.
Judy was a vivacious and beautiful woman, with an amazing sense of humor, and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, in 1967. In 1969, she married the love of her life, Curt Meltzer, and had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on January 25th.
Judy worked at Western Publishing, St. Luke’s Hospital, and The 1700 Shop. She then devoted her life to being an amazing full time mother, and loving and supportive grandmother. Judy enjoyed golfing, watching the Green Bay Packers, shopping, playing Euchre, playing Words With Friends every night with her best friend, Diane Holgersen, and their phone calls every morning. Most of all, she loved and cherished spending time with her family at her homes in Pan Yack Park on Eagle Lake, and Sanibel Island, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Curt, her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Mike Kurhajec, and her son, Matt Meltzer; grandchildren, Max, Sam, Ali, Ben, and Chloe Kurhajec; in-laws, Bill and Karen Meltzer, Sandy Meltzer, and Debbie Meltzer; brother, Richard Mikulecky.
She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Along with her mother and father, Judy was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tootie and Rudy Meltzer, brothers, William, Thomas, and Lloyd, sisters, Lois, Doris, and Frances (Deed), niece, Jill Meltzer, and brother-in-law, Ron Meltzer.
Per Judy’s wishes there will be no services; but donations in her honor may be made to her favorite organization, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.