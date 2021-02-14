 Skip to main content
Judith A. McMahon (nee: McCallum)
Judith A. McMahon (nee: McCallum)

Judith A. McMahon Nee: McCallum

1950 – 2021

Judith Ann McMahon, age 70, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Self Regional Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, SC. She was born in Racine, WI, May 22, 1950, daughter of the late Robert and Marilyn (Nee: Thery) McCallum.

Judith graduated from William Horlick High School “Class of 1968”. She was employed by Racine Unified School District working in the school offices of Julian Thomas, Gilmore, Gifford, Fine Arts, Jerstad-Agerholm and retiring from Horlick High School. Judy enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Callum. She will be remembered for being a supportive loving mother, sister and grandmother. She was truly loved by everyone she knew. Above all she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandson. She will be dearly missed by anyone that has ever met her.

Surviving are her son, Rob (Julie) McMahon of Greenwood, SC; her grandson, Callum; siblings, Joan Barry of Grand Rapids, MI, David (Diane) McCallum of Libertyville, IL; niece, Becky (Barry) Olson, nephews, Kevin Barry and Daniel McCallum, along with other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dennis J. Barry.

Private services were held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Cancer Center have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a thank you to all of the nurses, doctors, and care givers at Self Memorial Regional Hospital.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

