Judith A. McMahon (nee: McCallum)

Judith graduated from William Horlick High School “Class of 1968”. She was employed by Racine Unified School District working in the school offices of Julian Thomas, Gilmore, Gifford, Fine Arts, Jerstad-Agerholm and retiring from Horlick High School. Judy enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Callum. She will be remembered for being a supportive loving mother, sister and grandmother. She was truly loved by everyone she knew. Above all she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandson. She will be dearly missed by anyone that has ever met her.