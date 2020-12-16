Judith A. Kodrich-Shadoan
June 15, 1941 - December 12, 2020
Judith A. Kodrich-Shadoan (nee, Rubner), 79, passed away at Aurora St. Luke's South Shore on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Judy was born in Milwaukee on June 15, 1941 to the late Raymond and Florence (nee, Stockman) Rubner. She retired from Everbright, LLC in Milwaukee. Judy was a loving mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Robert Martin Kodrich, Barton Lee Kodrich, Brenda Lee (Joe) Thoennes, Brian Anthony (Tracey South) Kodrich, and Nicole (Joe) Bryant, 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; her brother, Richard (Rosemary) Rubner; sister, Diane Kosloske; and her husband of 17 years, Robert Kodrich. Judy is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Peggy Sue Rubner and Sarah Marie Bujanowski; brother, Raymond Rubner; and her husband, Terrance Shadoan.
A visitation for Judy will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A private family service will be held at a later time. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
