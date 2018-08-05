Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Judith A. Jansen

December, 31, 1940—July 30, 2018

KENOSHA—Judith Ann Jansen, age 77, passed away July 30, 2018.

Judy was born December, 31, 1940, daughter of the late William Louis Naton and Marie Clara (Weber) Naton. Judy spent the majority of her life living in Racine Co.

On Nov 21, 1959, Judy was united in marriage to Daniel Robert Jansen. Together for 43 years Judy and Dan raised a family, remodeled homes, bowled, cheered for the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed time with their children and grandchildren. Judy was an active member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church; she enjoyed interior decorating as well as sewing and crafting. Judy and Dan moved to Rosemount MN. Dan passed away in 2003. Judy continued to reside in Rosemount until 2016, when she moved to Kenosha, WI.

Survivors include her six children; Steven Jansen of Sturtevant; Michael (Julie) Jansen of Lakeville, MN; Denise (Chris) Nielsen of Sturtevant; Laurie (Thomas) Krueger of Racine; Barbara (David) Phillips of Mount Horeb; Jeffrey (Jennifer) Jansen of Luck, WI; 15 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. Judy is also survived by her brother Bill (Lynn) Naton; Sisters Kathy (Ed) Zembinski, Gloria (Bob) Keefe and Holly Thompson; Brothers-in-law, Larry Jansen, Ralph (Ginny) Jansen and Jack (Karen) Jansen; Nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and beloved husband Judy was preceded in death by her in-laws, Hugo and Dorothy Jansen, step father in-law Alphons Jansen, siblings; Sharon Augustine, Patricia Naton, Kenneth Naton, infant sister Joan Maria Naton and granddaughter Casey Petricek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church. 3100 95th St, Sturtevant, Monday, August 13, 2018, 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Nabil Mouannes officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, August 12, 2018 at the funeral home 3-5 P.M. and on Monday at the church 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Assn have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

the life of: Judith A. Jansen
