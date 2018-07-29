March 13, 1938—July 23, 2018
RACINE – Judith A. Gonzalez, 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, July 23, 2018.
Judith was born in Racine on March 13, 1938 to Bert and Laverne Hansen. On May 28, 1959 she married Antonio S. Gonzalez, Sr. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2017. Judith was a homemaker most of her life but worked for Green Mfg. and St. Vincent DePaul. She enjoyed bingo and selling her treasures at Seven Mile Fair along with her husband.
Survivors include her children, David Gonzalez, Danny Gonzalez, Anita Cordova and Antonio (Christina) Gonzalez, Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica Dame, Joel Cordova, Christopher Gonzalez, Tiffany Ramirez-Myhre, Kimmie Gonzalez, Candice Gonzalez, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Sienna Gonzalez; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Dame, Fisher Dame, Skylar Dame, Summer Dame, Amya Gonzalez, Geniaya Gonzalez, G’yanna Gonzalez, Wayne Cole, Malik Banks and Kimora James; and her brother, Lynn (Pat) Hansen. Judith is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth (Joyce) Hansen and Roger Hansen; and her son-in-law, Noel Cordova.
In keeping with Judith’s wishes, a private family service will be held.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.