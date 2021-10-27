Judith A. Dickert (nee Maroda)

On June 30, 1962, Judy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lee F. Dickert. Judy co-owned and operated Lee F. Dickert Plumbing until 2003. After retirement, Lee and Judy enjoyed many years living in their cabin in the north woods of Presque Isle. Here Judy enjoyed volunteering with the local public library, Lioness Club, the altar guild of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and was active in “Material Girls” the local quilters guild. In her Racine years, she was active as a leader for the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, a volunteer for Preservation Racine, active in Lighthouse Quilters Guild and a long-term member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, serving on their home and school board.