Judith A. Dickert (nee Maroda)

June 3, 1942—October 23, 2021
RACINE—Surrounded by her loving family, Judith (Judy) A. (Maroda) Dickert, age 79, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at her home. She was born in Racine June 3, 1942, daughter of the late Stephen and Opal (Rose) Maroda.
On June 30, 1962, Judy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lee F. Dickert. Judy co-owned and operated Lee F. Dickert Plumbing until 2003. After retirement, Lee and Judy enjoyed many years living in their cabin in the north woods of Presque Isle. Here Judy enjoyed volunteering with the local public library, Lioness Club, the altar guild of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and was active in “Material Girls” the local quilters guild. In her Racine years, she was active as a leader for the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, a volunteer for Preservation Racine, active in Lighthouse Quilters Guild and a long-term member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, serving on their home and school board.
She will be dearly missed by her children: Julie Dickert Mayhew, Tim (Susie) Dickert, Rebecca (Rick) Jackson, Rachel (Duncan) Cortez; 13 grandchildren: Tim, Jake, Josie, Eli, Drew, Samantha, Liam, Colin, Marissa, Christopher, Lucas, Lauren, and John; brothers and sisters: Michael Maroda, Rick (Linda) Maroda, Sue Maroda, Stephanie Cuccia; in-laws: Mary Ann (Ray) Coffin, Margie (John) Burgess, Cathryn (Thomas) Scoville, Carole (Jacob) Scherr; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was also proceeded in death by her dear husband Lee, son Andrew, daughter Jennifer, sister Mary and dogs Molly, Jacque and Gabby.
Judy and her family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Amy Kelly and caregivers Dinah Rockett and Christie Sondergaard for their loving and compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the Funeral Home Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Racine County Food Bank have been suggested.
