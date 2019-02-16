Judith A. Baradic

“Let go; Let God”
Judith Ann Baradic, age 76, was born on November 5th, 1942 to Edward and Esther Szyszka.
She was the oldest of 3 children. Judith graduated from Milwaukee South Division high school in 1960 then attended UW-Milwaukee studying elementary education. On February 13th, 1965 she married her high school sweetheart Richard Baradic. Judith and Richard were blessed with 3 children: two sons Anthony and David, a daughter April and eight grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, children, two sisters Christine and Fay and many other friends and relatives. In November 1988 Judith was diagnosed with stage 4 breast and lymph cancer and only given a 38 percent chance to survive three years if treated. She fought hard for the next 30 years yet always had a smile to share.
Judith loved God, our savior Jesus Christ and looked forward to her resurrection. She had a multitude of interests including: fishing on Lake Michigan, family vacations, boating on the Mississippi river, snowmobiling, motorcycle touring, garden club and playing clarinet in the Milwaukee Catholic Symphony. She also enjoyed hosting themed parties, sewing, greeting people at church, leading Brownie and Girl Scouts, teaching the Catechism, cooking and helping others in need.
In recent years, she was cared for by Richard with help from LeHang, Yolene, Lisa, Jan and Bonnie.
At their wedding when Richard vowed “for better or worse” he meant every word. Many a good man would have crumbled at the level of care she needed. Richard afforded her the best care and love on earth.
Memorial services will be at St. James Catholic Church in Franklin, Wisconsin around the first week of July. Memorial donations may be made to http://www.nrlc.org/ the National Right to Life, or St. James Catholic Church, St James Catholic Church. Also, the family asks to please sign guest book at www.brewerfuneral.com.
Judith passed away February 3, 2019. She was one of the kindest and most gentle souls that ever lived. She will be dearly missed.
