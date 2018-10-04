Juanita Wray

August 15, 1930—October 1, 2018
RACINE—Juanita (nee: Jennings) Wray, age 88, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Monday, October 1, 2018.
She was born on August 15, 1930 in Alamo, Tennessee, the daughter of John and Ophelia Jennings. Juanita professed a belief in Christ at an early age and united with Hughes Grove C.M.E Church in Alamo, Tennessee.
She moved to Racine in December 1952 and in 1953 she united with Wayman A.M.E. Church. She sang in the choir, was a member of the Mary Jane Missionary Society, and president of the Pastor Aide Club. Juanita was united in in Holy matrimony to W.C. Wray, on October 6, 1956. She was employed by Modine mfg. and Moxness products until she retired from there in May 30, 1992.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving children, Evone (Larry) Ashley , Dwight (Retha Smith) Jennings, Brenda(Anthony) Days, and Willis(Annette) Wray all of Racine: 6 grandchildren, Felicia Jennings, Austin (Janice) Wray, Willis (Melinda) Wray, Quinn(Nikita) Days, Joythina McGee, all of Racine, Dwight Smith of Honolulu, Hawaii; special adopted grandson, Omar Young of Racine, WI; 10 great-grandchildren; special cousin, Wyvonia McDougal, God Sister and sister-in- law, Ada Wray, plus two other sisters-in-law, Ida Lowe and O.T. Freeman; two brothers-in-law, Joe( Jewel Morris )Wray of Kenosha, WI and Charlie (Ruby) Wray of Memphis, TN , as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, husband one sister, one brother, as well as several sisters and brothers-in- law.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday evening for a visitation from 4-6 p.m. The celebration of her life and Homegoing service will take place at Wayman AME Church (424 N. Memorial Drive) on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation in church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Her interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.