CALEDONIA—Juanita “Janie” Guardiola 73 years old of Caledonia, Wisconsin died from a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer on July 28, 2023. Juanita attended University of Wisconsin—Parkside, where she received her Bachelor’s degree. Juanita retired as an IRS agent, where she received the Albert Gallatin Award after 32 years of service for the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Juanita loved being active, planning/organizing, and her family.

Juanita is survived by siblings: Corina (John) Visser, Gloria Rivera, Victor (Jeana) Guardiola, Robert Guardiola, Irene (Joseph Sr) Urick, Guadalupe Guardiola; her nieces/nephews: Michael Tingwald, Mario Rivera III, Joseph (Courtney) Urick Jr., Bianca Rivera, Paul DeArment Jr., George DeArment, Mathew Urick, and Vincent Guardiola Jr; and her friend, Lupe Aguilar.

Juanita is predeceased by her parents: Guadalupe Guardiola and Eulogia Guardiola; her brothers-in-law: Paul DeArment Sr. and Mario Rivera II; her nephew, Anothny Urick Sr.; her dear friend, Patty Lemke.

Juanita wished for her celebration of life to be for her immediate family only; she was laid to rest at the Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin.

We would like to thank Sturino Funeral Home and all the medical staff that cared for her with care and compassion.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404