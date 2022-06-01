 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juanita "Janie" Barrientez (Maldonado)

  • 0
Juanita "Janie" Barrientez (Maldonado)

Juanita "Janie" Barrientez (Maldonado)

RACINE - With her family by her side, Juanita "Janie" Barrientez, age 78, passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022.

There will be no public viewing. Rosary services will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday June 2, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you guess the Queen's favorite cocktail?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News