Juanita "Janie" Barrientez (Maldonado)

RACINE—With her family by her side, Juanita “Janie” Barrientez, age 78, passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022. There will be no public viewing. Rosary services will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com

