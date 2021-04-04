Juan Romero, 70, passed away, peacefully, at his residence on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, April 9th, at 11:00 a.m. with his nephew, Pastor Jaime Rivera officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.