Juan Gutierrez Alejos

June 20, 1947—January 16, 2019

RACINE—Surrounded by his loving family, Juan Gutierrez Alejos, age 71, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas, June 20, 1947, son of the late Claudio and Teofila (Nee: Gutierrez) Martinez.

On May 8, 1982 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Emma Munoz. Juan was employed by Carlson Roofing for thirty-four years and with Amitek. An avid outdoorsman, Juan enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, camping and bon fires up north and yard work. More than anything he cherished time spent with his lovely wife and family.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of thirty-six years, Emma; his children, Juan Alejos, David (Kitty) Charo, Diana (Ivan) Santos, Debra Charo (Mark Hope), Donna Charo, all of Racine, June (Joe) Galvan of TX; fourteen loving grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Edward (Sue) Perez, Carmen (Ruben) Perez, Connie (Jose) Lozoya, Alex (RoseAnn) Lopez, Linda Juarez (fiancé, Trinidad), Ernest (Martha) Martinez, Dora (Brian) Hanson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Ayala and his beloved furry companion, “Little Boy.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 21, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and Monday at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am.

