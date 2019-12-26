Juan G. Amaya Sr.

January 27, 1930 – December 20, 2019

RACINE – Juan Garcia Amaya Sr., age 89; passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded with the love of family, on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Juan was born in Crystal City, TX on January 27, 1930 to the late Miguel and Sabina (nee: Garcia) Amaya. He faithfully served our country with the United States Army National Guard from 1949 – 1952. On November 13, 1958 in Crystal City, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Guadalupe Perales Amaya. Shortly after, they moved to Racine, where Juan began his career with the J.I. Case Company – from where he retired in 1991.

With a devout Catholic faith, Juan & Guadalupe were longtime members of the church communities at Sr. Edward & St. Richard Parishes. Juan was a devoted husband, father & grandfather who was so proud of his family, and of the many foster children that he & Guadalupe raised. Among his interests, Juan enjoyed tending to his beautiful lawn & gardens; watching television, especially old Westerns, boxing & wrestling. Above all, Juan loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.