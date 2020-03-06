Joyce S. Herringer (Sholette)

1934—2020

Grays Lake, IL Joyce Sholette Herringer, age 85, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sunrise of Gurnee. She was born in Ogdensburg, NY, December 3, 1934, daughter of the late Hector and Irene (Nee: Martel) Sholette.

Joyce served in the U.S. Navy Nurses Corps from 1966-1970 and was stationed in Washington DC, Guantanamo Bay Cuba and finally San Diego, CA. On April 26, 1969 at the Naval Hospital Chapel in Balboa Park, San Diego, CA she was united in marriage to James J. Herringer. In the fall of 1969, they relocated to Racine where Joyce was employed St. Mary’s Hospital (Ascension All Saints) until her retirement. Joyce was a longtime member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and was an avid quilter and member of the Lighthouse Quilters Group. She was also a gifted artist who enjoyed painting, sketching and traveling. Above all she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her sons, Jonathan (Wendy) Herringer of New York, NY, Michael (Heather) Herringer of Third Lake, IL; grandchildren, Jack, Reese, and James; sister-in-law, Marianne (Dennis) Murphy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara Groulx and Delbert Sholette.