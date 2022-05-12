Oct. 18, 1933—May 8, 2022

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, Joyce R. Callecod (Buratto) went Home to be with her Lord while in the loving care of her husband. She was born on October 18, 1933 in Harvey, Illinois to Battist (Bap) and Edna Buratto.

In April, 1952, Joyce was introduced to her neighbor’s brother, James (Jim) O. Callecod, Jr., on leave from the US Navy. They spent the next 70 year together, marrying on December 28, 1952. Joyce was at her husband’s side as he ministered in the Lord’s work as a pastor then chaplain in a retirement community.

Joyce loved her cats and puppies and was an avid reader but her real joy was her family. You never visited without being asked multiple times, if you were hungry, wanted something to eat, and “are you sure I can’t get you anything?” Besides Jim, the love of her life, she was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Barbara (Joe) Schwarz; grandchildren: John (Bridget) Durfey, Elizabeth (Brian) Kalk, Megan (Steve) LaFeber; great-grandchildren: Steven and Melinda LaFeber, Adaelyn, Loraina and Josh Kalk; brother, Rich (Charlotte) Buratto. She was preceded in death by her son, Marshall Glenn; son-in-law, John L. Durfey, Sr.; parents, Bap and Edna Buratto; brother, Walter Buratto.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI 53597, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Following a luncheon, interment will take place at Middleton Junction Cemetery, Madison.

A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Milestone Senior Living-Stoughton and Brighton Hospice for their loving and tender care for Joyce and their unbounded support to Jim and his family.

“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” We mourn our loss but rejoice in her gain.