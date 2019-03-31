July 25, 1946—March 14, 2019
RACINE—Joyce Pajala Hershberger, age 72, died peacefully on March 14, 2019 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.
Celebrations of Joyce Hershberger’s life will take place on Sunday April 7 at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Avenue with visitation 2-3:30 PM before the memorial service at 3:30 PM. After the service, join family and friends at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue for food and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church (OBUUC) Endowment Fund are suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
