October 16, 1936—December 4, 2018

RACINE—Joyce O. Lehman, 82, passed away at her residence on December 4, 2018.

Joyce was born in Bloomer, WI on October 16, 1936 to Oscar and Esther (nee: Durr) Erickson. She married John Lehman in February 1960. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2002.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Judy) Lehman and Karyn (David) Jastroch and her brother Lyle Erickson. Joyce is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters Darlene “Sis” Vobejda and Lorraine Kasner and her brothers Duane and Jerry Erickson.

Private family services will be held.

Special thank you to Ellie, Frances, Pat, Alice, Lee and Dori for their friendship.

