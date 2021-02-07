Joyce (nee: Tomblin, Balderas) Williams

RACINE — Joyce (Balderas) Williams, 81, passed away at her residence with her family by her side on January 30, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service remembering and honoring her life will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Due to Covid-19 there is a 50-person maximum for the service and masks are required. Her interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.