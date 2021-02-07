 Skip to main content
Joyce (nee: Tomblin, Balderas) Williams
RACINE — Joyce (Balderas) Williams, 81, passed away at her residence with her family by her side on January 30, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service remembering and honoring her life will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to Covid-19 there is a 50-person maximum for the service and masks are required. Her interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

