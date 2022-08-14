Sept. 6, 1933—Aug. 6, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Joyce Natalie Petersen, 88, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Algoma, WI, on September 6, 1933, daughter of the late Frank and Hattie (nee: Kohl) Cmejla.

Joyce was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald Ernest Petersen, on June 5, 1954, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Donald preceded her in death on June 8, 2011.

Joyce was a personal banking officer for Heritage Bank and eventually Johnson Bank until her retirement. She loved taking care of her family. Joyce loved baking cookies. When Don had to receive dialysis, Joyce became known as the “cookie lady” by the caretakers at the dialysis center.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Robert Petersen; daughters: Jan (Kurt) Jaeschke, Jill Petersen; grandchildren: Jennifer Petersen, Kari (Justin Richtmyre) Petersen, Chad (Lori) Little, Erich (Abbie) Jaeschke; great-grandchildren: Madalynn Wright, Cody O’Brien, Caleb Little, Hannah Little, Ilah Little, Noah Little, Brandon Jaeschke, Jacob Jaeschke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Karen Petersen.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, 4:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Michael Zarling officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00p.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to send a heart-felt “Thank You” to Armelinda for the love and care given to Joyce during the past four years.

