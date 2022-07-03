Joyce Maxine (Andersen) Parr

Nov. 12, 1931—June 26, 2022

Joyce Maxine (nee: Andersen) Parr, 90, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Fred’s Eldercare in Wind Lake with her family by her side.

Joyce was born in Racine on November 12, 1931, to the late Carl and Mabel (nee: Deanne) Andersen. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bobbie Joe” Parr on March 24, 1951, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Joyce worked in assembly at Getty’s Manufacturing Assembly, retiring in 1995.

She will be missed by her children: Penny (Jacob) Mycon and Gary Parr; grandchildren: David J. Welch, Michelle (Joe) Miller and Kimberly (Timothy) Barnett; great-grandchildren: Amber Welch, Joseph Miller, Jr.; Luca Miller and other family members and friends. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Joe Parr; sister, Carol (Kenneth) Kading; and brother, Warren Andersen.

Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Humane Society, or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt and special thanks to Joyce’s longtime caregiver, Leeda Gerow, for the outstanding care and companionship she provided to Joyce. They would also like to extend their gratitude to Kimberly Woyach, DNP, and her staff at Aurora Health Care.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404