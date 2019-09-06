{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce Mary Seeger

August, 26, 1931 — September 3, 2019

RACINE — Joyce Mary (nee: Thompson) Seeger, 88, passed away at Home Harbor on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

There will be a time to meet with family and friends at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Joyce will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

For those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Racine Public Library.

Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

