Joyce Mary Seeger

August, 26, 1931 — September 3, 2019
RACINE — Joyce Mary (nee: Thompson) Seeger, 88, passed away at Home Harbor on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
There will be a time to meet with family and friends at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Joyce will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.
For those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Racine Public Library.
Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.