1926 – 2020

RACINE – Joyce Marie Miller, 94, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Joyce was born in Two Rivers, WI on February 3, 1926 to John and Sylvia Beth. She married Tom Werk who preceded her in death. Joyce then married Jerome Miller and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Frederick (Lee) Werk, Thomas (Michele) Werk, Jeffrey Werk, David (Ann) Werk, Timothy Werk and Michael (Kay) Werk, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In keeping with Joyce’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial gathering will be held.

