Joyce Marie Miller
1926 – 2020
RACINE – Joyce Marie Miller, 94, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Joyce was born in Two Rivers, WI on February 3, 1926 to John and Sylvia Beth. She married Tom Werk who preceded her in death. Joyce then married Jerome Miller and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Frederick (Lee) Werk, Thomas (Michele) Werk, Jeffrey Werk, David (Ann) Werk, Timothy Werk and Michael (Kay) Werk, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
In keeping with Joyce’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial gathering will be held.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.