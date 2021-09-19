Joyce M. Treffert

May 8, 1929—Sep. 16, 2021

FRANKSVILLE—Joyce May (nee: Hagemann) Treffert, 92, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Elizabeth Gardens—Racine.

She was born in South Milwaukee on May 8, 1929, the daughter of the late Aloysius and Martha (nee: Baumann) Hagemann. Joyce was a graduate of Pulaski High School in Milwaukee, and later went to beauty school. She worked as a hairdresser, and opened her own salon, Joyce May Beauty Salon, in 1952, retiring in 2016.

Joyce became a member of Faithbridge Methodist Church in 1975. She was also a member of the Franksville Business Association, where she received the Community Service Award. Joyce enjoyed bowling, gardening, crossword puzzles, and Bunco.

Surviving are her daughters: Martha “Marty” (Ronald) Christensen of Franksville, and Mary (Joseph) Domanico of Neillsville; grandchildren: Nicole (Eric) Christensen-Zabler, Amanda Christensen, Jeannie (Ryan) Lato, Vincent Domanico, and Alex Domanico; step- grandchildren: Nancy (Vinson) Smith, Beth (Kelly) Schweiner; great grandchildren: Emmett and Nora Zabler, Taylor, Noah and baby Lato on the way, Hale Domanico; step-great granddaughter, Ashley (Zac) Ottman; and sister-in-law, Diane Hagemann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.