Joyce M. Spranger
September 14, 1939 - October 10, 2018
RANDOLPH - Joyce Marie Spranger, age 79 of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at Randolph Health Services.
Joyce was born on September 14, 1939, in Long Prairie, MN, a daughter of Herman Knaack and Mildred Cooper. She was a graduate of Racine High School. Joyce was a LPN for 28 years at Randolph Health Services, formerly Continental Manor. She started as a CNA and went back to school to earn her LPN license while raising her four children. Joyce was known for her compassionate care of residents and teaching others. Computers helped her decide to later retire. She enjoyed watching Packer and Badger games as well as gardening, reading, holidays and decorating. Joyce also loved playing with her dog, Gizmo.
Joyce is survived by her children, Robert “Cricket” Spranger of Randolph, Shelli Turner of Germantown, Sherri Spranger of Randolph and Rick “Slip” Spranger of Randolph; 3 grandchildren, Brooke Turner, Logan Turner and Victoria Suggs; 2 great-grandchildren, Matthew Bradley and Murphy Martina; a sister, Judy (Gordon) Lueckfeld of Racine; a brother, Gene (Carol) Knaak of CA; her dog, Gizmo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Florence Knaak and a brother, Reno (Maxine) Knaak.
Visitation for Joyce will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, October 15, 2018, at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 South High Street, Randolph.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Randolph Health Services.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
