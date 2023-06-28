Feb. 1, 1925—June 22, 2023
CALEDONIA—Joyce M. Ottum, 98, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Joyce was born in Granite, OK on February 1, 1925. She was a gifted and talented artist. Her paintings are in many private collections and also shown at the Racine Art Museum. Joyce was a commercial illustrator and art teacher at the University of Utah prior to moving to Racine. She was one of the founding members of Artists Gallery of Racine.
Joyce is survived by her sons: Bob (Holly) Ottum and Rich Ottum; grandchildren: Lisa (Bonnie Erwin) Ottum, David (Susan Hernandez) Ottum and Jessica (Karl Herschede) Zalewski and niece, Veda Reed.
Private services for Joyce will be held. Memorials in Joyce’s memory have been suggested to the Racine Art Museum or Artists Gallery of Racine.
