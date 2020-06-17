Joyce M. Ohl
January 24, 1932 — June 4, 2020

Joyce M. Ohl (nee Wedlund), 88 of Kewaskum passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Beechwood Rest Home surrounded by family.

A memorial service in remembrance of Joyce will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 215 Forest Ave., Kewaskum.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joyce’s arrangements.

