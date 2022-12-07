 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joyce M. Levonian (Southwell)

  • 0
Joyce M. Levonian (Southwell)

RACINE—Joyce Marie Levonian, age 89, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, Sunday, December 11, 2022, 2:00 pm. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Sunday 12:30 pm until time of service. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hide your purchases from your Amazon account with these steps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News