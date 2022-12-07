Joyce M. Levonian (Southwell)

RACINE—Joyce Marie Levonian, age 89, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, Sunday, December 11, 2022, 2:00 pm. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Sunday 12:30 pm until time of service. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.