March 8, 1929—July 9, 2022

ELMWOOD PARK—Joyce M. Hill, age 93, of Elmwood Park, WI passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022.

Joyce was born in Fond du Lac, WI on March 8, 1929, a daughter of the late Elmer and Lillian (nee: Bahn) Lachelt.

She was a graduate of both Wautoma High School and Oshkosh Business College.

On March 8, 1952, in Oshkosh, WI, Joyce was united in marriage to Robert Hill. They moved to Racine to make their home in 1953. Sadly, he preceded her in death on December 20, 2002.

She was employed at Dr. Jones Elementary School in Racine for over thirty years, retiring at 74 years old.

Joyce enjoyed traveling with her husband for his Navy ship reunions throughout the country, including an Alaskan cruise. She traveled with her daughters to various European countries, including Germany, which was a lifelong dream. In her leisure time, she took pleasure in latch hooking, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children: Elizabeth Borger of Somers, WI, Brian Hill of Waukesha, WI, and Patti (Dave) Schilke of Elmwood Park, WI; her grandchildren: Tehl (Shana) Borger, Shauna (Jeremy) Edson, and Paige Schilke, and her great-grandson, Shane Borger. In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter’s husband, Shane Borger, on July 9, 2013, sharing the same date to heaven, nine years apart.

In accordance with Joyce’s wishes, her services were held privately. Private entombment next to her husband took place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Joyce herself suggested memorials in her name to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin 53403.

