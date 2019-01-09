Joyce M. Cramer (Nee: Harris-Hermes)

January 30, 1932—January 5, 2019
RACINE—Joyce Marilyn Cramer, “Joy,” age 86, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Ascension Hospital, Franklin.
She was born in Racine, January 30, 1932, daughter of the late Roy and Alice (Nee: Wolff) Harris.
Joyce attended St. John Nepomuk School and St. Catherine’s High School. On July 21, 2001, she was united in marriage to Robert J. Cramer who preceded her in death in 2008. Joy enjoyed performing with the Cardiac Capers, loved history, reading and art. Above all she considered her greatest delight her children and grandchildren. She truly enjoyed being mom and Nana Joy and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Jeff (Olga) Hermes, Kim (Jim) Morzinski, Lizabeth (Michael) Rosienski, Donna (Kerry) Hermes-Dieter; grandchildren, Jenifer (Peter) Korakian, Erin (Blake) Schabowski, Jayme (Joshua) Cramer, Joseph Hermes, Amanda (Brian) Allen, Jared Rosienski, Joshua (Stacey) Hermes, Shayn Dieter, Jenna Rosienski, Megan Hermes, Tyler Dieter, Allyssa Dieter; great grandchildren, Danica Mohrbacher, Addisyn Cramer, Connor Hermes; in-laws, Joe and Judy Porcaro; the Cramer Family; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Casper and brother, Lee (Geri) Harris.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, January 12, 2019, 10:30 A.M. with Reverend Bill Dietzler officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 9:30 A.M until 10:30 A.M. Memorials to the Salvation Army have been suggested.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ascension Hospital in Franklin for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
