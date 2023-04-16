Sept. 23, 1931—Jan. 24, 2023

Joyce Lenore (Olson) Carter passed away on January 24, 2023, at Harmony at Victory Station in Murfreesboro, TN after enduring years of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born in Racine, WI on September 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Jeannette and Leonard Olson.

On August 21, 1995, Joyce and Paul Carter were united in marriage in Cheatham County, TN. Joyce moved to Pleasant View, TN to begin her new life with Paul. Joyce and Paul were married for 28 years. They were both active in the Beekeepers Club and were recognized by the State of Tennessee in their efforts to help support honeybees in Tennessee. They created the Bee Barn and promoted the importance of bees to school children. Joyce was active in her children’s lives and later her five grandchildren’s lives and her ten great-grandchildren’s lives. Her family was the joy of her life.

Joyce was a talented seamstress, artist, gardener, cook, and musician. Her many talents lead to her being named “The Martha Stewart of Cheatham County.” She was a member of the Garden Club and won multiple ribbons for her beautiful floral arrangements, jams, and tomatoes at the Cheatham County Fair. Joyce was a long-time member of the P.E.O. organization.

Joyce loved to travel and was proudest of walking on the Great Wall of China. Her advice was “always travel while you are young.” The memories of her travels sustained her in her later years.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Paul Carter. She is further survived by her children: Douglas Stansil (Becky Marston) of Racine, WI, Cindy Stansil of Indianapolis, IN, and Mary Robbins (John Robbins) of Roanoke, VA. She is further survived by her brother, Richard Olson (Jean) of Merrill Wisconsin; grandchildren: Joshua Robbins (Jacqueline), Megan Stansil (Brendan Reilly), Samuel Robbins (Rebecca), Caitlin Stansil (Justin Sura), Lucy Mclaughlin (Trevor), and Leslie Prater of Tennessee. Joyce is further survived by her ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Jeanette Olson (mother), Leonard Olson (father), William Stansil (son), Charlotte Bossart (sister), Dorothy (Bagley) Murphree (sister), and Bruce Stansil (former husband).

Joyce’s body was cremated. Her internment will be held on April 21 at 2:00 p.m. in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Harmony at Victory Station and Aveanna Hospice Care for the compassionate care given to Joyce.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way may direct memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.

Pleasant Words Are As An Honeycomb, Sweet To The Soul And Health To The Body Proverbs 16:24.