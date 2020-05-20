× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KENOSHA—Joyce L. Tenuta, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with her devoted husband, Ernie, and her loving family at her side.

Her funeral Service will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26th, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Robert McDermott officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Private entombment will take place in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to Medical College of Wisconsin Eye Institute Macular Degeneration Research or the Kenosha Garden Club.

Please see our website for the complete obituary. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000