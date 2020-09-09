Joyce L. Schwarm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 2, 1926—September 1, 2020

RACINE—Joyce L. (nee; Larsen) Schwarm, 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center.

She was born in Racine on November 2, 1926, the daughter of the late Reuben and Anna (nee: Anderson) Larsen. On July 6, 1946, Joyce was united in marriage to Alden ‘Auggie’ Schwarm. She worked part time at Unique Drapery for eight years as a seamstress, but her main job was taking care of her family, which she loved.

Joyce was a 70 year member of FaithBridge Church (formerly Franksville United Methodist Church) where she was active in Caroline Circle and the Knit Wits. Joyce enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and baking. She was always proud of her personalized birthday cakes that she made for each family member, and her special Christmas cookies.

Surviving are her children, Cheryl (John) Welch of Yorkville, Gary Schwarm of Raymond, Jeff (Myra Clancy) Schwarm of Three Lakes and Juli (David) Tianen of Yorkville; grandchildren, Cindy Welch, Jenny (Greg) Byrne, Betsy (Tim) Bauer, Kate (Paul) Kempf, Karl Schwarm, Matthew (Erin) Schwarm, Brandon (Brodee) Schwarm, Ashley (Nathan) Steltz, and Nikole Tianen; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene (William) Jacobson, and brother-in-law, Sherwood Schwarm. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.