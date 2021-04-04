 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joyce 'Joy' Rannow Nielson
0 comments

Joyce 'Joy' Rannow Nielson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce (Joy) Rannow Nielson

May 6, 1933—March 26, 2021

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Joyce (Joy) Rannow Nielson, 87, of High Point, North Carolina, passed away on March 26, 2021. Joy was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on May 6, 1933, to the late Edna and Carl Rannow.

A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joy cherished her family. While raising four children, the family attended First Presbyterian Church in High Point and spent many happy times together boating, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. For 33 years, Joy worked as a nursing assistant and certified med tech at Wesleyan Arms Assisted Living in High Point, where she treated the residents in her care with kindness and dignity. In retirement, she found great pleasure in watching movies, golf and baseball, was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the birds and animals at her feeders.

Surviving are daughter, Terry Hawks (Mark) of Martinsville, VA; sons, Steven Nielson (Helyn Grace) of Raleigh, and Paul Nielson (Claudia) of Winston-Salem; brother, David Rannow (Pat) of Racine, WI; grandchildren, Allison Hawks (Arnaldo Acosta), Lindsay Hawks Lamon (Brian) and Neil Hawks (Natalee); great-grandchildren, Clyde, Rowan, Gabriela and Jack; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by sisters, Carol Gilsoul (Carl), Mabel Tyree (Earl) and Dorothy Rannow; brother, Raymond Rannow; son, Grant Nielson; and former husband, Robert Nielson.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home nurses and nursing assistants for their caring support and to the music therapist whose singing of Joy’s favorite hymns brought much comfort during her final days.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 10

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News