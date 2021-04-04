Joyce (Joy) Rannow Nielson

A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joy cherished her family. While raising four children, the family attended First Presbyterian Church in High Point and spent many happy times together boating, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. For 33 years, Joy worked as a nursing assistant and certified med tech at Wesleyan Arms Assisted Living in High Point, where she treated the residents in her care with kindness and dignity. In retirement, she found great pleasure in watching movies, golf and baseball, was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the birds and animals at her feeders.