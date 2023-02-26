STURTEVANT—Joyce “Jet” Schmitt, (nee Truckenbrod), 96, received the greatest of God’s blessings on February 19, 2023 at St. Monica’s Nursing Home. On May 9, 2000 Joyce wrote the following poem:
Joyce’s Blessings—“Every tiny wildflower, each quiet rustling tree. Is the spirit of God’s blessing that allows me to be free. Each morel mushroom hiding, every bird which sang to me. Is the spirit of God’s blessing that allows me to be free. Every hour of time for fishing, each eagle I chance to see. Is the spirit of God’s blessing that allows me to be free. Each sunrise and a sunset every friend, and one yet to be. Is the spirit of God’s blessing that allows me to be free.”
By Joyce’s choice cremation has taken place. Burial of the cremains will take place at the Dewey-Worsley family cemetery in Ophir Township, Mendota, Illinois next to her husband, “Smokey.” This will be in a private family service at a later date.
Memorials to your church or your favorite charity have been suggested.
