Joyce’s Blessings—“Every tiny wildflower, each quiet rustling tree. Is the spirit of God’s blessing that allows me to be free. Each morel mushroom hiding, every bird which sang to me. Is the spirit of God’s blessing that allows me to be free. Every hour of time for fishing, each eagle I chance to see. Is the spirit of God’s blessing that allows me to be free. Each sunrise and a sunset every friend, and one yet to be. Is the spirit of God’s blessing that allows me to be free.”