Joyce Joy Michel

Joyce J. Michel

September 4, 1940—August 5, 2018

RACINE—Joyce Joy (nee: Jorgensen) Michel, 77, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018 with her family by her side.

She was born in Racine on September 4, 1940, the daughter of the late Howard and Elfrieda (nee: Stuedemann) Jorgensen. Joyce was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. On March 28, 1959, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Michel. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and watching her beloved PACKERS.

Surviving are children, Thomas (Sheryl) Michel, Robin Michel, Lawrence ‘Boz’ (Clare) Michel, and Kevin ‘Bud’ (Jane) Michel; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Kyle, Katie, and Kelli Michel, brother, Howard (Shirley) Jorgensen; sisters, Judy Thompson, Janelle Thompson, Sherry (Richard) Thompson, Janette Wang, and Gracie Jorgensen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dave (Rose) Michel, and Laverne (Leroy) Behrens. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence on March 5, 2014.

Funeral services for Joyce will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 12 noon. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joyce J. Michel
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments