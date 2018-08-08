Joyce J. Michel
September 4, 1940—August 5, 2018
RACINE—Joyce Joy (nee: Jorgensen) Michel, 77, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018 with her family by her side.
She was born in Racine on September 4, 1940, the daughter of the late Howard and Elfrieda (nee: Stuedemann) Jorgensen. Joyce was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. On March 28, 1959, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Michel. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and watching her beloved PACKERS.
Surviving are children, Thomas (Sheryl) Michel, Robin Michel, Lawrence ‘Boz’ (Clare) Michel, and Kevin ‘Bud’ (Jane) Michel; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Kyle, Katie, and Kelli Michel, brother, Howard (Shirley) Jorgensen; sisters, Judy Thompson, Janelle Thompson, Sherry (Richard) Thompson, Janette Wang, and Gracie Jorgensen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dave (Rose) Michel, and Laverne (Leroy) Behrens. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence on March 5, 2014.
Funeral services for Joyce will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 12 noon. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.