Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Joyce J. Lanouette

RACINE — Mrs. Joyce J. Lanouette, 77, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave.) on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 for a visitation from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Her interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Please see Saturday’s paper for a complete obituary.

You may also check the funeral home’s website for more information.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joyce J. Lanouette
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments