Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Joyce J. Lanouette

Joyce J. Lanouette

October 27, 1940—September 20, 2018

RACINE – Mrs. Joyce J. Lanouette, 77, passed away at her home with her loving family beside her, on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

A lifelong resident of Racine, she was born on October 27, 1940, the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (nee: Mateka) Alberts. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School.

On September 17, 1960, she married Wayne J. Lanouette at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Joyce was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She especially loved tending to her roses. However, her greatest joy came while in the presence of her family.

In addition to her husband Wayne, she is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (George) Jacobs; her son, Daniel Lanouette, Sr.; her grandchildren, Erin Jacobs, Taylor Lanouette, Daniel “D.J.” Lanouette, Jr.; her great grandchildren, Sayde and Justice White and Makyla Lanouette; her brother-in-law, Craig (Pat) Lanouette; her sister-in-law, Lynn Lanouette; special friend, Jean Cibrowski as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Krupp and brother-in-law, Bob Lanouette.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave) on Monday, September 24, 2018 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Her interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

The Lanouette family extends a heartfelt thank you to Grace Hospice and the Ascension All Saints ICU staff for loving and professional attention Joyce received while under their care.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joyce J. Lanouette
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments