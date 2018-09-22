Joyce J. Lanouette
October 27, 1940—September 20, 2018
RACINE – Mrs. Joyce J. Lanouette, 77, passed away at her home with her loving family beside her, on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
A lifelong resident of Racine, she was born on October 27, 1940, the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (nee: Mateka) Alberts. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School.
On September 17, 1960, she married Wayne J. Lanouette at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Joyce was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She especially loved tending to her roses. However, her greatest joy came while in the presence of her family.
In addition to her husband Wayne, she is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (George) Jacobs; her son, Daniel Lanouette, Sr.; her grandchildren, Erin Jacobs, Taylor Lanouette, Daniel “D.J.” Lanouette, Jr.; her great grandchildren, Sayde and Justice White and Makyla Lanouette; her brother-in-law, Craig (Pat) Lanouette; her sister-in-law, Lynn Lanouette; special friend, Jean Cibrowski as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Krupp and brother-in-law, Bob Lanouette.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave) on Monday, September 24, 2018 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Her interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.
The Lanouette family extends a heartfelt thank you to Grace Hospice and the Ascension All Saints ICU staff for loving and professional attention Joyce received while under their care.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
