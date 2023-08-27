April 24, 1924—Aug. 2, 2023

Old Christians never die, they just move to a better location. That’s what I did on August 2, 2023.

Now, instead of limping with pain, I’m leaping with joy because I’m with my Best Friend, my Savior Jesus Christ.

Please join my family at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch. Please see full obituary at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404