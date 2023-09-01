April 24, 1924 -Aug. 2, 2023

Old Christians never die, they just move to a better location. That’s what I did on August 2, 2023.

Now, instead of limping with pain, I’m leaping with joy because I’m with my Best Friend, my Savior Jesus Christ.

I am survived by my two splendid daughters: Connie (Roger) Gerber of Cobb, WI and Colleen (John) Dorsey of Racine and two wonderful sons-in-law. I am survived by five treasured grandchildren in order of birth: Thomas (Pattie) Dorsey of San Diego, CA, Joseph (Rachel) Dorsey of Sturtevant, WI, Aaron (Izabel) Gerber of Grand View, MO, Sarah (Marcis) Davidson of Greenfield, WI and Joshua Gerber of Cobb, WI.

Please join my family at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch.

Please see full obituary at sturinofuneralhome.com.