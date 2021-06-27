July 28, 1929 – June 16, 2021

Joyce Gorman, 91, died June 16, 2021 at Ascension Hospice, Racine, WI. She was born on July 28, 1929 in Escanaba, MI, to the late Nicholas and Beatrice Berens.

As a young woman she worked at the J. I. Case Co. An avid roller skater, she was invited to go on tour, but declined because of her employment. It was through skating she met her husband, Robert “Bob” Gorman, whom she married on June 28, 1952. He preceded her in death in 2008.

They had five children: Colleen Gorman-Frelka (Christopher Frelka), Kevin Gorman, Kurt (Cathy) Gorman, Chris (Sue) Gorman and Kellie (Bruce) Schoening.

Joyce is further survived by five grandchildren: Shanna (Nik) Ratzburg, Patrick Gorman, Caitlin (Matthew) Timm, Kyle (Emily) Gorman, Cara (John) Minor; and seven great grandchildren: Max and Ryan Ratzburg, Elijah and Isaiah Timm, Sloane and Daniel Minor, and Kieran Gorman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin, (in 1975) and her sisters, Marjorie Van Berkum and Betty Overly.

Joyce and her husband co-owned Racine Grain Company. She truly enjoyed the relationships she made with the farm community while running the scale at the elevator.