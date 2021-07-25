June 7, 1935 – Nov. 5, 2020
MILWAUKEE — Joyce Elaine Leffler, age 85, passed away from COVID-19 on November 5, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Raymond and Irene Doro. She was the oldest of four children. Joyce graduated from Marquette University in 1957 with majors in psychology and philosophy, later studying for her master’s in psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
She united in marriage to Clark D. Leffler in 1957 and she went on to win the Mrs. Milwaukee pageant in February of 1964 before moving to Racine, Wisconsin. Later in 1964, she was crowned Mrs. Wisconsin. As Mrs. Wisconsin, she traveled throughout the state giving presentations on the Modern Woman, lecturing in schools about drug and alcohol abuse, and participated in numerous business openings. She was a professional model for many department stores, routinely appearing in person or in print advertising.
She taught dancing at Arthur Murray Dance Studios. She worked for the family court commissioner doing marriage and divorce counseling. Her keen eye for fashion enabled her to chair numerous fashion shows in the Racine/Milwaukee area, many of which served as fundraisers for area charitable organizations and high schools. She served on the PTA’s of all her children’s schools. She was instrumental in developing curriculum for students, and drafted a controversial sex education curriculum, which was adopted throughout the state of Wisconsin by the Superintendent of Schools Herbert Grover. She believed it was better for children to learn about sex in the classroom rather than the school yard.
She was passionate about politics, serving as President of the local woman’s association and fundraising chairperson at the state level. Her efforts resulted in the election of local, state and national politicians. She also loved to participate in a good debate. She was presented an award by President Ronald Reagan in Washington D.C. for her efforts in helping the 1980 campaign. Many candidates for local office, state office, congress, the senate and president asked for her support. She served on numerous charitable organization boards. She was very sought after because of her ability to fund raise and throw legendary themed parties.
When her son started his law firm, Action Law Offices, S.C., she composed press releases and she later assisted in charitable work. Closing out her work career, she joined her other son’s business at Re/max Newport Elite Realty as a realtor where her generosity allowed many of her clients to get into properties, which they might otherwise not been able to afford.
She took great joy in traveling to foreign shores, traveling to Las Vegas, and regularly visiting three of her grandchildren in California. She was an avid reader, enjoying books in psychology, politics, history, and everything else. She loved reading about current events and movie stars. A regular at Marcus Renaissance Theater, she loved seeing movies on the big screen with a large bucket of popcorn beside her.
She was always happy and smiling. She would light up a room! She would pay random compliments to friends and strangers because she loved to make other people happy too!
Above all else, family came first for Joyce. She was a magnificent, caring mother, who doted on her children. Living on Melvin Avenue for a few years brought many trips with her children to the Racine Zoo. After moving to Wind Point, there were trips to the lighthouse and surrounding beaches and sledding at Shoop’s Park. She would creatively bring love and laughter in the household. Whether it be playing board games, singing songs, acting, participating in arts and crafts or baking something special, she kept her children and grandchildren engaged. She pushed for them to excel in school, sports, and life. She rarely missed a school concert, play, recital, sports match or game, awards ceremony or any other event in which her children or grandchildren were participating. She would be their loudest cheerleader. She would make snowmen with her grandchildren into her 80’s.
She often said, “Character matters! In business or sports — be tenacious and prepared, but gracious in victory or defeat. Words matter! Be kind! Travel. Experience what life has to offer! Love life! Love your family!” She was a wonderful person and role model, beautiful inside and out, who gave of herself by caring for others, showing compassion to all, and being committed to community service.
Joyce’s spirit of fun, love and adventure lives on through her brothers: Robert (Mary) Doro and Kenneth (Jean) Doro; sister, Susan (Bruce) Rognstad; daughter, Cathy (Paul) Cimoch; sons: Raymond (Cathy) Leffler, Michael (Kathy) Leffler, and Thomas (Joy) Leffler; grandchildren: Matthew (Sarah) Leffler, Elizabeth (Ryan) Konicek, Rebecca Leffler, David Leffler, Alyssa Leffler, Daniel Leffler, Paul Cimoch, Cole Cimoch, Alexis Cimoch, Justin Cimoch, Isabella Cimoch, Brianna Cimoch, London Leffler, Capri Leffler, and Milana Leffler; two great grand-children: Lucas Leffler and Liam Konicek. Joyce was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Clark Leffler; and longtime companion, Richard Brummeyer.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Joyce’s Life will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. Monday August 2, 2021, 11:00 AM with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Monday August 2, 2021, at 9:30 AM until time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, Parkinson’s Association, or the Racine Zoo have been suggested by the family.
