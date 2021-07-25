Joyce Elaine Leffler

Above all else, family came first for Joyce. She was a magnificent, caring mother, who doted on her children. Living on Melvin Avenue for a few years brought many trips with her children to the Racine Zoo. After moving to Wind Point, there were trips to the lighthouse and surrounding beaches and sledding at Shoop’s Park. She would creatively bring love and laughter in the household. Whether it be playing board games, singing songs, acting, participating in arts and crafts or baking something special, she kept her children and grandchildren engaged. She pushed for them to excel in school, sports, and life. She rarely missed a school concert, play, recital, sports match or game, awards ceremony or any other event in which her children or grandchildren were participating. She would be their loudest cheerleader. She would make snowmen with her grandchildren into her 80’s.