 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joyce E. Stearns (Nee: Larson)
0 comments

Joyce E. Stearns (Nee: Larson)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce E. Stearns (Nee: Larson)

Joyce E. Stearns (Nee: Larson)

1920 – 2020

Joyce Evelyn Stearns passed away on her birthday at age 100. She was born September 9, 1920, in Marinette, WI, daughter of the late Emil and Mabel (Nee: Bell) Larson.

Joyce graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It was at the University that she met Orrin C. Stearns, with whom she was united in marriage February 21, 1945 at Dubuque, IA. Together they raised 3 sons on their mink ranch next to Johnson Park in Racine. Joyce was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. Joyce was an avid bridge player. She enjoyed music and played the piano. Above all she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving is her son, William (Carlene) Stearns; grandsons, Eric (Mary Jane), Michael (Melanie), Brian (Charity), Robert (Jessica), Orrin (Jennifer); 11 great grandchildren; a loving sister, Doris Leafe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Kenneth and Jon; and brother, James Larson.

Per Joyce's wishes, private services will be held, with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News