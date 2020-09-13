Joyce E. Stearns (Nee: Larson)

Joyce graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It was at the University that she met Orrin C. Stearns, with whom she was united in marriage February 21, 1945 at Dubuque, IA. Together they raised 3 sons on their mink ranch next to Johnson Park in Racine. Joyce was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. Joyce was an avid bridge player. She enjoyed music and played the piano. Above all she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.