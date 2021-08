Memorial service will be held for Joyce E. Schwartz on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, Hwy. 11, Sturtevant. Relatives and friends meet at 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. service. Interment at West Lawn Cemetery, Hwy. 20 following service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church are suggested.