1923—2021
Joyce E. Schwartz, 97, passed away at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Joyce was born in Racine on February 13, 1923 to the late Edward and Luella (nee, Schrader) Christensen. She graduated from Horlick High School in 1941. Joyce worked for Hamilton Beach and Custom Packaging. She loved to play Sheepshead, card games, dancing and family get togethers. She also loved baking, cooking and was an avid reader. Joyce was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for many years, volunteering with fundraisers for the church.
Survivors include her daughter, Gail (Bent) Lindgren; son, Mark Schwartz; grandchildren, Craig (Sherry) Lindgren, Michelle (Rick) Haines, Nathan (Kristine) Schwartz, Neil Schwartz, and Rebecca (Trent) Nixon; and great grandchildren, Sammantha, Chris, Shelby, Madeline, Kayla, Tyler, Rheylana, Tayden, Tiana, Cody, and Brittan. Joyce is also survived by her sister, Sharon Osinga, and close family friend, Sandra Gdisis and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, aunts, and cousins.
A memorial service for Joyce will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
