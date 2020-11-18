Joyce E. Rasmussen (nee: Danek)

1925—2020

RACINE- Joyce Elaine Rasmussen, 94, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, October 30, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way may direct donations to: Food Pantry HCLC, 2000 W 6th St, Racine, WI 53405.

Public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Memorial service to follow, with Pastor George Kafer officiating.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479